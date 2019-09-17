Manulife Fincl (MFC) Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lifted Holding by $66.60 Million as Valuation Declined; Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Shareholder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Decreased Its Holding by $3.78 Million as Share Price Declined

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Manulife Fincl Corp (MFC) by 47.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 3.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 11.54M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $209.75M, up from 7.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Fincl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 1.21 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS SAYS WILL TERMINATE OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 29, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS – OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND WILL NOT PAY REGULAR QTRLY DISTRIBUTION NOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION RELATED TO TERMINATION; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ESTIMATED TOTAL ACQUISITION COST IS ABOUT US$398.9 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q EPS C$0.67; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CEO ROY GORI SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET LOOKING FOR UNDISCOVERED OPPORTUNITIES; 10/05/2018 – BOE to Err on the Side of Growth Over Inflation, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DBS TRUSTEE LTD HAS ESTABLISHED A US$1 BLN MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 50.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 210,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The institutional investor held 202,693 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77M, down from 412,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.99. About 677,428 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 23/04/2018 – INN Daily: Heron Resources: EM Drill Targets Identified at Peelwood Project; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 28/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES -CONTRACTS REGARDING PROVISION OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AND MINING SERVICES AT ITS WOODLAWN ZINC-COPPER PROJECT; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $19.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 329,538 shares to 818,537 shares, valued at $192.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 27,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (NYSE:BAM).

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $440.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 64,113 shares to 212,950 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

