Manulife Financial (MFC) Holder Cumberland Partners LTD Increased Position; Regions Finl (RF) Position Raised by Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp (RF) by 40.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 26,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 90,721 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 64,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 14.49 million shares traded or 26.31% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 13/04/2018 – Regions Financial Recognized Nationally for Board Diversity; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $281.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 172,931 shares to 49,361 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 56,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,228 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Callahan Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.08% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 30,500 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd accumulated 276,332 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Lc has 0.01% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 24,077 shares. Regions Corporation has 3.53M shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Hartford Financial Mgmt Inc reported 5,700 shares stake. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 24,227 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc holds 11,307 shares. Huber Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 463,900 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 113,098 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Schroder Management Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Meridian Mngmt invested 0.17% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).