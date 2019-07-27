Manulife Financial (MFC) Analysts See $0.54 EPS; Dogness (international) – Class A Comm (DOGZ) Shorts Lowered By 19.49%

Analysts expect Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report $0.54 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. MFC’s profit would be $1.06B giving it 8.56 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Manulife Financial Corporation’s analysts see -5.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 768,702 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 9.71% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS – OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND WILL NOT PAY REGULAR QTRLY DISTRIBUTION NOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION RELATED TO TERMINATION; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Debentures’ Interest at 3.317% Until 2023, and Thereafter at Rate of 0.78% Over 3-Month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET LOOKING FOR UNDISCOVERED OPPORTUNITIES; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘AA-‘ Rtg To Manulife Singapore; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Manulife Financial Corp. On Other; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MANULIFE FINL CORP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/04/2018 – CORRECT: MANULIFE EMBEDDED VALUE C$49.2B AT 2017 END, NOT USD; 16/04/2018 – Manulife Investments Announces Changes to Portfolio Management Team

Dogness (international) Corporation – Class A Comm (NASDAQ:DOGZ) had a decrease of 19.49% in short interest. DOGZ’s SI was 19,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 19.49% from 23,600 shares previously. With 13,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Dogness (international) Corporation – Class A Comm (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s short sellers to cover DOGZ’s short positions. The SI to Dogness (international) Corporation – Class A Comm’s float is 0.15%. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 3,567 shares traded. Dogness (NASDAQ:International Corporation) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Dogness (NASDAQ:International Corporation) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Northern Technologies International Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wanda Sports Group Company Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Dogness (NASDAQ:International Corporation) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Wanda Sports Hints at Chinese Firmsâ€™ Mixed Results in U.S. IPOs – Bloomberg” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Alphabet, Starbucks, AbbVie, MGM Resorts, Mattel – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Dogness Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells various types of fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company has market cap of $73.08 million. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, etc.; and gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags. It has a 30 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products to multi-store retail chains, including general purpose retail chains and pet store chains through distributors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company has market cap of $36.36 billion. It offers various individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. It has a 20.12 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pension contracts and mutual fund services and products; various retirement products to group benefit plans; and annuities, single premium, and banking products, such as deposit and credit products to Canadian customers, as well as non-guaranteed, partially guaranteed, and fully guaranteed investment options through general and separate account products.