Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Contrasting side by side

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) have been rivals in the Life Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manulife Financial Corporation 17 0.00 N/A 1.61 10.87 Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 149 0.75 N/A 11.18 13.19

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Manulife Financial Corporation and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Manulife Financial Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Manulife Financial Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manulife Financial Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 0.6% Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0.00% 8.9% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.37 beta means Manulife Financial Corporation’s volatility is 37.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated has a 0.68 beta and it is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Manulife Financial Corporation and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manulife Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated is $145, which is potential -9.29% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Manulife Financial Corporation and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 53.7% and 94.6% respectively. 0.01% are Manulife Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manulife Financial Corporation -3.69% -3.8% 10.7% 3.49% -9.71% 23.26% Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0.33% -0.85% 3.51% -0.85% -1.78% 5.18%

For the past year Manulife Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated beats on 9 of the 10 factors Manulife Financial Corporation.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. It offers various individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. The company also provides pension contracts and mutual fund products and services; various retirement products to group benefit plans; and annuities, single premium, and banking products, such as deposit and credit products to Canadian customers, as well as non-guaranteed, partially guaranteed, and fully guaranteed investment options through general and separate account products. It distributes wealth and asset management products through insurance agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, financial planners, pension plan sponsors, pension plan consultants, and banks. In addition, the company is involved in the asset management business; property and casualty reinsurance business; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. Further, it manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and insurance agency, investment counseling, portfolio and mutual fund management, mutual fund dealer, life and financial reinsurance, and mutual funds marketing businesses, as well as investment management, advisory, and dealer activities. Additionally, the company holds and manages oil and gas properties; holds oil and gas royalties, and foreign bonds and equities; and develops and operates hydro-electric power projects. Manulife Financial Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.