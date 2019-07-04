Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) and Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Comparing side by side

Both Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) and Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) compete on a level playing field in the Life Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manulife Financial Corporation 17 0.00 N/A 1.61 10.87 Prudential plc 41 0.00 N/A 3.04 13.80

In table 1 we can see Manulife Financial Corporation and Prudential plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Prudential plc is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Manulife Financial Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Manulife Financial Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Prudential plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Manulife Financial Corporation and Prudential plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manulife Financial Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 0.6% Prudential plc 0.00% 18.6% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Manulife Financial Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.37 beta. Prudential plc’s 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.38 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Manulife Financial Corporation and Prudential plc are owned by institutional investors at 53.7% and 1.6% respectively. 0.01% are Manulife Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Prudential plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manulife Financial Corporation -3.69% -3.8% 10.7% 3.49% -9.71% 23.26% Prudential plc -3% -5.58% 5.98% 0.57% -18.86% 18.69%

For the past year Manulife Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Prudential plc

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Prudential plc beats Manulife Financial Corporation.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. It offers various individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. The company also provides pension contracts and mutual fund products and services; various retirement products to group benefit plans; and annuities, single premium, and banking products, such as deposit and credit products to Canadian customers, as well as non-guaranteed, partially guaranteed, and fully guaranteed investment options through general and separate account products. It distributes wealth and asset management products through insurance agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, financial planners, pension plan sponsors, pension plan consultants, and banks. In addition, the company is involved in the asset management business; property and casualty reinsurance business; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. Further, it manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and insurance agency, investment counseling, portfolio and mutual fund management, mutual fund dealer, life and financial reinsurance, and mutual funds marketing businesses, as well as investment management, advisory, and dealer activities. Additionally, the company holds and manages oil and gas properties; holds oil and gas royalties, and foreign bonds and equities; and develops and operates hydro-electric power projects. Manulife Financial Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.