Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) and MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) Contrasting side by side

Both Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) and MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) are each other’s competitor in the Life Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manulife Financial Corporation 18 0.00 N/A 1.96 9.22 MetLife Inc. 47 0.68 N/A 5.14 9.61

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Manulife Financial Corporation and MetLife Inc. MetLife Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Manulife Financial Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Manulife Financial Corporation is currently more affordable than MetLife Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Manulife Financial Corporation and MetLife Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manulife Financial Corporation 0.00% 13% 0.7% MetLife Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Manulife Financial Corporation is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.38 beta. MetLife Inc. on the other hand, has 1.09 beta which makes it 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Manulife Financial Corporation and MetLife Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manulife Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 MetLife Inc. 1 3 0 2.75

On the other hand, MetLife Inc.’s potential upside is 0.79% and its consensus price target is $48.2.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Manulife Financial Corporation and MetLife Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.7% and 77.8%. 0.01% are Manulife Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are MetLife Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manulife Financial Corporation -2.95% -1.42% -1.26% 13.14% -1.36% 27.41% MetLife Inc. -1.89% -2.12% 8.12% 9.26% 8% 20.36%

For the past year Manulife Financial Corporation was more bullish than MetLife Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors MetLife Inc. beats Manulife Financial Corporation.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. It offers various individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. The company also provides pension contracts and mutual fund products and services; various retirement products to group benefit plans; and annuities, single premium, and banking products, such as deposit and credit products to Canadian customers, as well as non-guaranteed, partially guaranteed, and fully guaranteed investment options through general and separate account products. It distributes wealth and asset management products through insurance agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, financial planners, pension plan sponsors, pension plan consultants, and banks. In addition, the company is involved in the asset management business; property and casualty reinsurance business; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. Further, it manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and insurance agency, investment counseling, portfolio and mutual fund management, mutual fund dealer, life and financial reinsurance, and mutual funds marketing businesses, as well as investment management, advisory, and dealer activities. Additionally, the company holds and manages oil and gas properties; holds oil and gas royalties, and foreign bonds and equities; and develops and operates hydro-electric power projects. Manulife Financial Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in six segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, torts and settlements, capital markets investment, and other products and services, including life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company-, bank-, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, the company offers automobile, homeownersÂ’ and personal excess liability, and credit insurance, as well as small business owners property, liability, and business interruption insurance products. Further, it provides pension products; variable, universal, term, and whole life insurance products; and variable, fixed, and indexed-linked annuities. The company serves individuals and corporations, as well as other institutions and their employees through independent agents, property and casualty specialists, sales forces, sales teams and relationship managers, and other organizations, as well as through career agency, bancassurance, direct marketing, brokerage, worksite marketing, and other third-party distribution and e-commerce channels. MetLife, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is based in New York, New York.