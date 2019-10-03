Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Shares Declined While Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Decreased by $1.06 Million Its Position; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Lifted Mondelez International (MDLZ) Position by $546,059 as Share Value Rose

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 59,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 2.77 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.51M, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 429,524 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 30/05/2018 – ECB’s ‘Hands Are Tied’ on Italy Intervention, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DBS TRUSTEE LTD HAS ESTABLISHED A US$1 BLN MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME; 13/04/2018 – OTELLO CORPORATION ASA OTELLO.OL SAYS FILED A CLAIM WITH HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE IN ENGLAND AND WALES AGAINST MFC; 08/05/2018 – MANULIFE RELEASES 2017 CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP REPORT & PUBLIC AC; 16/04/2018 – Manulife Investments Announces Changes to Portfolio Management Team; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial Plans to Issue $600 Million Debentures Due 2028; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL AUM C$1.1T; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ESTIMATED TOTAL ACQUISITION COST IS ABOUT US$398.9 MLN; 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT ANNOUNCES 22 FOR 100 OFFER AT $0.865/SECURITY

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 10,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 25,186 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 14,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 864,242 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lindsell Train Ltd reported 30.77% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Addison Cap owns 64,328 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.42% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 20,021 shares. Brighton Jones Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Artemis Investment Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.41% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 638,098 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Il holds 1.09% or 197,698 shares in its portfolio. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Limited holds 525,839 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 264,059 are owned by Meyer Handelman. Fmr Limited Liability owns 20.73M shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Lc stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mcgowan Grp Asset Mgmt holds 4,029 shares. Moreover, Planning Alternatives Limited Adv has 0.22% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sigma Planning holds 14,669 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lincoln has 5,935 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 7,923 shares to 191,799 shares, valued at $22.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 2,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,433 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.09B for 7.63 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

