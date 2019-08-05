Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Share Price Declined While Highstreet Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.64 Million; As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Share Price Rose, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Cut Holding

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 102,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 3.86M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.23M, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 1.86M shares traded or 1.63% up from the average. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET LOOKING FOR UNDISCOVERED OPPORTUNITIES; 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS TERMINATES OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Manulife Financial Corp’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS C$0.64, EST. C$0.62; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Brings Canada’s First Corporate Green Bond Since 2015; 16/04/2018 – Manulife Investments Announces Changes to Portfolio Management Team; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Will Use Net Proceeds to Refinance Current Assets; 23/03/2018 – Manulife’s Frances Donald on a Trade War’s Impact on Business Confidence (Video)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 22,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 21,457 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 43,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $120.09. About 890,237 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 7.77 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. by 67,409 shares to 71,499 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 250,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 736,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Reit.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.39 million for 22.08 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 17,866 shares to 97,818 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 166,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum Brands Inc (Put) (NYSE:YUM).