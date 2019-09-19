Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Trimmed Stake in Verisign (VRSN) as Share Price Rose; As Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Shares Rose, Holder Westwood Global Investments Increased Its Holding

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco (ITUB) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 594,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 42.26M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $398.11M, up from 41.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 15.39 million shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 12/04/2018 – Itau Creates Board for Latin America With Marino as Chairman; 09/03/2018 – ITAU SEES BRAZIL’S SELIC IN 6.5%, FINAL CUT IN MARCH; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2% FROM 3% AT ITAU; 24/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BRL0.015/SHARE MONTHLY DIVIDEND WON’T CHANGE W/SPLIT; 08/03/2018 – ITAU SEES CHILE 2018 GDP GROWTH AT 3.6%: REPORT; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 15/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS NO PLANS FOR OTHER PERP BOND ISSUANCE THIS YEAR: CFO; 18/04/2018 – Itau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 16,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 90,118 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.85M, down from 106,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $191.09. About 593,041 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $141.18 million for 40.14 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $85.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 33,779 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $98.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 955,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.