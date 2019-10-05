Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Trimmed Its Stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) by $10.62 Million as Share Value Rose; Nuwave Investment Management Lowered Deere & Co (DE) Stake by $773,228; Stock Rose

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) by 39.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 342,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The institutional investor held 531,865 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.85 million, down from 874,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $35.2. About 249,820 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 97.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 4,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 108 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18,000, down from 4,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $167.69. About 1.19 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $85.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 18,999 shares to 261,010 shares, valued at $9.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pareteum Corp by 1.60M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold PBH shares while 62 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 5.42% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Rmb Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Comml Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 441,109 shares. 10,420 were reported by First Citizens Bancorporation And Trust. The New Jersey-based Palisade Capital Mgmt Nj has invested 0.37% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.48M shares. Skyline Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 307,000 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Moreover, North Star Asset Management has 0.64% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 257,930 shares. Fmr Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 2.11 million shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 711,809 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 9,427 shares stake. Olstein Cap LP invested in 0.51% or 99,000 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) or 29,300 shares.

Analysts await Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.65 per share. PBH’s profit will be $32.65 million for 13.54 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $673.61 million for 19.41 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Trust Company has 0.03% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,282 shares. Adirondack Tru Comm has invested 0.22% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Franklin Resources accumulated 0.05% or 548,222 shares. Aull And Monroe Invest Mngmt owns 23,943 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Institute For Wealth Llc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.18% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 3,766 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,360 shares. Moreover, Ballentine Prtn Ltd has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 4,758 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd stated it has 128,928 shares. Cap Planning Advsrs Ltd Company owns 14,231 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Fiera Capital Corp reported 0% stake. Whitnell And Communication holds 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 300 shares. Mrj Incorporated reported 2.46% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $95.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 8,382 shares to 9,554 shares, valued at $739,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 8,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).