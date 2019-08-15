Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Stake in Cognex (CGNX) Has Decreased as Shares Declined; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Wade G W & Has Trimmed Holding by $1.10 Million as Stock Value Declined

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 20,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 146,246 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, down from 167,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.56. About 10.36 million shares traded or 21.73% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 11,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 279,231 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20 million, down from 290,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 1.68 million shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Health Rlty Incm T (NYSE:UHT) by 4,629 shares to 8,433 shares, valued at $639,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.12M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

