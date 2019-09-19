Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Position in Cme Group (CME) Has Upped by $8.54 Million; Central Securities Has Trimmed Roper Technologies (ROP) Position as Valuation Rose

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 43,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 390,082 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.72 million, up from 346,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $211.95. About 1.31 million shares traded or 1.04% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 200-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 23/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER TOPPING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 29; 21/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: FALL NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON DISAPPOINTING CASH PRICES, INCREASED SUPPLY EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 08/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures down, but off 7-week lows; 09/05/2018 – CME Group Approves Amended, Restated Employment Pact With CEO Terrence A. Duffy; 22/05/2018 – IHS Markit Expands MarkitSERV Trade Reporting Solution in Asia and Europe with Connections to CME Group; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO Duffy on $5.5B Deal to Buy Spencer’s NEX (Video); 11/04/2018 – CME revokes approved status for Rusal’s aluminium; 29/05/2018 – U.S. 10-YEAR TREASURY FUTURES ON TRACK TO SET RECORD SINGLE-DAY VOLUME AMID BOND MARKET RALLY – CME GROUP

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.61 million, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $356.53. About 640,935 shares traded or 29.63% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Windward Cap Mgmt Com Ca reported 100,642 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc reported 558 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 0.34% or 2,548 shares. Td Asset Inc has invested 0.19% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.08% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,607 shares. Tributary Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hightower Advsr Llc invested in 86,679 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Goelzer Investment Inc stated it has 1,700 shares. Epoch Inv Partners accumulated 1.22M shares. Dupont Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech stated it has 4,120 shares. Leavell Invest Management Inc invested in 31,725 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Raymond James And Associate holds 1.44 million shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.22% stake. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 1,104 shares.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $85.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 102,167 shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $299.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,133 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $655.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 20 shares to 30 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 28.03 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.