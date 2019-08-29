Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Lowered Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holding By $1.89 Million; Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 85 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 66 decreased and sold their positions in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 123.32 million shares, up from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Empire State Realty Trust Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 56 Increased: 63 New Position: 22.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) stake by 12.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 16,015 shares as Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)’s stock rose 11.79%. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 113,169 shares with $13.40 million value, down from 129,184 last quarter. Vulcan Matls Co now has $18.74B valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $141.64. About 98,653 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c

Among 6 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Vulcan Materials has $15300 highest and $115 lowest target. $137.17’s average target is -3.16% below currents $141.64 stock price. Vulcan Materials had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Longbow on Friday, July 26 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & holds 28,942 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 31,593 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 5.60M shares. Carroll Fin Associates invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Buckingham Capital Mgmt holds 0.68% or 60,608 shares. Md Sass Invsts Inc owns 121,209 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Korea Investment has invested 0.12% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Piedmont Advsrs Inc has 11,069 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stifel Financial Corporation has 0.02% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 56,888 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 31,422 shares. Wright Invsts Serv Inc has invested 0.19% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 15,798 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 19,535 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fmr Llc holds 1.04M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Cap Limited (Trc) holds 0.03% or 4,259 shares.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $226.21M for 20.71 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased Invesco Db Mlti Sectr Cmmty stake by 72,390 shares to 334,971 valued at $13.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) stake by 83,864 shares and now owns 115,790 shares. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) was raised too.

The stock increased 1.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 91,192 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $82.10 million for 14.98 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 4.75% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for 9.25 million shares. Real Estate Management Services Llc owns 316,000 shares or 3.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has 2.67% invested in the company for 3.88 million shares. The New York-based Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.56% in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V., a Netherlands-based fund reported 963,274 shares.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company has market cap of $4.92 billion. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. It has a 42.81 P/E ratio.