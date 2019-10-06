Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Lifted Ecolab (ECL) Position By $2.37 Million; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering The Wendy's Company (WEN)

Among 10 analysts covering Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wendy’s has $2400 highest and $17.5000 lowest target. $20.95’s average target is 1.26% above currents $20.69 stock price. Wendy’s had 17 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of WEN in report on Friday, June 28 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 2. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $2000 target in Tuesday, September 10 report. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. See The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) latest ratings:

05/10/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/10/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $21.0000 New Target: $24.0000 Maintain

27/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/09/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/09/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $24.0000 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

04/09/2019 Broker: Kalinowski Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Neutral New Target: $20.0000 Initiates Coverage On

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell New Target: $17.5000 Initiates Coverage On

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 5.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The acquired 12,031 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 245,017 shares with $48.38 million value, up from 232,986 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $55.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 799,613 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 101,406 shares to 1.77M valued at $369.03M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 64,544 shares and now owns 653,224 shares. Houlihan Lokey Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab acquires Gallay Medical & Scientific – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Ecolab buys Australia’s Gallay Medical & Scientific – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab has $210 highest and $18000 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 4.08% above currents $194.62 stock price. Ecolab had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral”. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, May 2. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. UBS downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Thursday, April 18 to “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, August 5 report. Nomura upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $210 target in Thursday, April 18 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 7. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 2 report.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant firm in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.77 billion. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It has a 10.43 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals.

More notable recent The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on October 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wendy’s to go national with breakfast – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wendy’s: Wait For Breakfast To Play Out – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wendy’s: Take The Money And Run – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.