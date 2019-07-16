Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Increases Position in Abbott Labs (ABT); Accenture Plc. (ACN) Share Price Rose While Fiduciary Management Lowered Position

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 286,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.68M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294.15M, up from 3.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.81. About 4.59 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc. (ACN) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 117,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.10M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721.62M, down from 4.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $195.32. About 1.22 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 16,990 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $39.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 53,269 shares. Mcgowan Grp Asset Mgmt stated it has 2,303 shares. Alexandria Ltd Liability holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 25,294 shares. Highstreet Asset reported 6,170 shares stake. 1,150 were accumulated by Peregrine Asset Advisers. Guardian Trust Co accumulated 331,969 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Co reported 2.76M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Moreover, Guardian Life Of America has 0.04% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,838 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 49,900 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc has 4.80 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability reported 82,578 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust has 0.74% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 91,751 shares. D E Shaw & Comm Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Goelzer Investment Mgmt holds 0.08% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Inc accumulated 65,703 shares.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 3,540 shares to 106,740 shares, valued at $9.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 142,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).