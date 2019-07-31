Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Holding in Primerica (PRI) Cut as Shares Rose; Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Upped Ncr New (NCR) Stake

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 32,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 749,850 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.46 million, up from 717,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.45. About 1.05M shares traded or 8.39% up from the average. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 0.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 08/03/2018 – NCR: Gary J. Daichendt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2368 – 2018-03-07; 30/04/2018 – LEWIS SAYS MATTER DISMISSED W/ COSTS VS NCR; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – BOARD HAS BEEN CONDUCTING A CEO SEARCH WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS; 10/05/2018 – NCR CEO and lncoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases; 23/04/2018 – NCR TO CLOSE 2 COLUMBUS, GEORGIA AREA MANUFACTURING PLANTS; 30/04/2018 – NCR Names Michael Hayford Chief Executive Officer, Frank Martire Executive Chairman, And Bill Nuti Chairman Emeritus; 14/03/2018 – M2 Presswire: NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series to Transform Banking Services in South Africa; Breakthrough ATM; 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti to Step Down Upon Naming of New CEO; 22/03/2018 – NCR REAFFIRMS ’18 1Q AND FY FINL GUIDANCE

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 3,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,288 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76M, down from 99,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $124.52. About 146,371 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 29.33% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 37,918 shares to 203,297 shares, valued at $38.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Michelin (Cgde) (MGDDY) by 17,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 955,109 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 382 are owned by Shelton Capital Mngmt. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 929,633 shares. First Trust Advisors LP invested in 0.01% or 32,598 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 137,907 shares. Moreover, Eulav Asset has 0.09% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 18,200 shares. Acadian Asset Lc holds 0% or 586 shares. Comerica Savings Bank reported 27,849 shares. 350,961 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Ls Inv Ltd Liability Com reported 3,627 shares. Brave Warrior Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1.26 million shares or 7.73% of its portfolio. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 55,430 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 6,954 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 33,587 shares.

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. PRI’s profit will be $90.60M for 14.55 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.99% EPS growth.