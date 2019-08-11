Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Holding in Ncr New (NCR) Has Upped as Shares Rose; Scge Management LP Has Increased Facebook (FB) Position by $16.60 Million

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.35 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 04/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA DENIES USE OF GSR FB DATA IN U.S. ELECTION; 27/03/2018 – THREE FACEBOOK MESSENGER USERS SUE FACEBOOK INC FB.O OVER COLLECTION OF CALL AND TEXT LOGS -LAWSUIT; 16/04/2018 – Majority of divisive Facebook ads bought by “suspicious groups” – study; 10/05/2018 – Watching Baseball on Facebook Requires Patience — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK TO CONDUCT FULL AUDIT OF ANY APP WITH “SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY”; 08/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive– Former FCC Rob McDowell on the Facebook Privacy Scandal: `I Think this Is a Watershed Moment’; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg responds to Tim Cook’s critique of Facebook; 09/04/2018 – Hewlett, Knight, Koch foundations, with other funders, will support independent research on Facebook’s role in elections and democracy; 29/03/2018 – UK information commissioner welcomes Facebook move to cut ties to data brokers

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 88.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 91,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 194,001 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, up from 102,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 509,929 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 15/03/2018 – Record Attendance at NCR’s Annual Americas Partner Conference; 22/03/2018 – NCR CHAIRMAN, CEO BILL NUTI TO STEP DOWN FOR HEALTH REASONS; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1396 – 2018-03-07; 21/04/2018 – DJ NCR Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCR); 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti to Step Down Upon Naming of New CEO; 01/05/2018 – NCR Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 14/03/2018 – NCR APPOINTS DANIEL CAMPBELL AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL SALES; 22/03/2018 – NCR Reaffirms 1Q and Full Yr Fincl Guidance; 07/05/2018 – NCR’s Point of Sale Innovations Win Accolade at iF DESIGN Awards 2018

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 63,975 shares to 761,809 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 7,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,023 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.