Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Upped Nextera Energy (NEE) Position By $30.08 Million; Forward Air (FWRD) SI Increased By 8.13%

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) had an increase of 8.13% in short interest. FWRD’s SI was 537,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.13% from 497,200 shares previously. With 168,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD)’s short sellers to cover FWRD’s short positions. The SI to Forward Air Corporation’s float is 2.04%. The stock increased 3.71% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.53. About 290,233 shares traded or 69.80% up from the average. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 6.44% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, March 22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q OPER REV. $302.6M, EST. $291.8M; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR SEES 2Q YEAR-ON-YEAR REV. GROWTH TO BE 16% TO 20%; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Sees 2Q EPS 73c-EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Expects 2Q Yr-on-Yr Rev Growth to Be 16% to 20%; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, Marc; 16/03/2018 Forward Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q EPS $0.60; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q EPS 60c

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 31.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The acquired 155,860 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 655,466 shares with $126.72 million value, up from 499,606 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $100.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics firm in the United State and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Expedited LTL, Truckload Premium Services , Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. It has a 20.41 P/E ratio. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as local pick-up and delivery services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Forward Air Corporation shares while 65 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.90 million shares or 3.29% less from 27.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 20,680 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Globeflex Capital L P holds 0.23% or 16,785 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc holds 58,649 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 25,274 were accumulated by Cardinal Cap Mngmt. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha reported 32,542 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 6,418 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt L P stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,253 shares. Confluence has 90,398 shares. Northern Trust invested in 485,398 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.31% or 76,453 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank accumulated 53,200 shares. Menta Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) for 3,439 shares. 9,881 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $516,141 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider RUBLE CHRIS C sold $516,141.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 22,952 shares to 283,235 valued at $52.93 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) stake by 26,565 shares and now owns 270,404 shares. Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) was reduced too.

