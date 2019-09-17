Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Upped Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position by $27.36 Million; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Qs Investors Has Trimmed Its Position by $5.99 Million as Share Value Declined

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 128.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 79,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 140,479 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.73M, up from 61,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $7.77 during the last trading session, reaching $233.22. About 827,259 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 38.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 54,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 86,732 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.61 million, down from 141,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $110.36. About 747,126 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 06/03/2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 10/05/2018 – ARMO BIOSCIENCES – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY ELI LILLY TERMINATION FEE OF $63.4 MLN; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 22/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Taltz Receives First FDA Approval for Label Update to Include Data for Psoriasis Involving Genital Area; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – WITHOUT ADVANTAGE OVER AVAILABLE THERAPIES, LILLY WILL NEED TO EXPLORE WHETHER LOWER DOSE OF ITS RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT CAN PROVIDE EFFICACY WITHOUT SAFETY CONCERN OF THROMBOSI…; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – CYRAMZA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED A SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN FOUR AGGRESSIVE, DIFFICULT-TO-TREAT TUMOR TYPES IN PHASE 3 STUDIES

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $85.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5,799 shares to 142,133 shares, valued at $33.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 64,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 65,746 shares to 105,076 shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penumbra Inc by 28,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,490 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 19.29 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

