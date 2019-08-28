Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Trimmed Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Stock Price Rose; As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Hendershot Investments Cut Its Stake

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 10,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 79,273 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 89,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $96.82. About 1.37 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: OPERATING ENVIRONMENT `DIFFICULT’ IN SWITZERLAND; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks’ attempts at selling `culture’ comes back to haunt them; 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to More Than Triple Rev, More Than Double Oper Income in China by FY22-End, Relative to FY2017 Levels; 04/05/2018 – Behind the Design of the Starbucks Mermaid Logo (Video); 15/04/2018 – Time Out Beijing: Starbucks opens its first pet-friendly cafés in China; 16/04/2018 – NBC News: Two black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with CEO

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 32,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 740,976 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.80M, down from 773,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $115.82. About 699,220 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.58 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 72,075 shares stake. Private Asset Mngmt holds 1.6% or 121,218 shares in its portfolio. C Hldg A S holds 0.7% or 746,899 shares in its portfolio. Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 3,223 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Acg Wealth accumulated 34,364 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc holds 60,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Com stated it has 5,855 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Korea Investment reported 658,000 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stillwater Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 1.2% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 39,579 shares. 1.10 million are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Co owns 14,606 shares. Meyer Handelman Company has invested 0.28% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Murphy Cap Mgmt holds 3,400 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 526,044 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 8,413 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Move Over PSL, Starbucksâ€™ New Pumpkin Spice Drink Is Coming Soon – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top-Ranked Large Caps that Just Beat Expectations – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Starbucks Stock Popped 13% in July – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet, Intel, PayPal, Starbucks and Stryker – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Luckin Coffee Stock Jumped 25% in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98 million and $291.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 8,288 shares to 106,903 shares, valued at $11.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 8,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.06 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bond Agencies Lower UPS Debt Ratings, Urging Cash Flow Prudence As Pension Obligations Loom – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “UPS drivers are using new navigation tool that saves UPS millions – Business Insider” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): Poised For Long-Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Customers To Benefit From No Residential Surcharges During 2019 Holiday Shipping Season – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.