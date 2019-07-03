Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Trimmed Its Mosaic Co New (MOS) Holding; EQT (EQT) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased Mosaic Co New (MOS) stake by 12.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 44,500 shares as Mosaic Co New (MOS)’s stock declined 28.82%. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 304,115 shares with $8.31M value, down from 348,615 last quarter. Mosaic Co New now has $9.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 1.80M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES

Among 3 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. See EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $5 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Neutral New Target: $21.0000 Initiates Coverage On

20/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Market Perform New Target: $24 Initiates Coverage On

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $8 Maintain

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 418,645 shares to 4.83 million valued at $754.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) stake by 13,082 shares and now owns 229,787 shares. Level One Bancorp Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 594,655 shares. Management Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 46,812 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 29,583 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 239,925 are owned by Jp Marvel Invest Advisors Lc. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Royal London Asset Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 144,159 shares. Foundation Management Inc has 828,873 shares for 4.75% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 18,118 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Fort Lp has 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). James Invest Rech Inc stated it has 24,005 shares. Farmers National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Dorsey Wright Associates has 63,840 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Com owns 17,800 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $120.43 million for 19.34 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $23,550 was bought by Isaacson Mark J.. Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of stock. Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10.

Among 8 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mosaic Co had 18 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Cowen & Co. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, March 29 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. Citigroup maintained the shares of MOS in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Berenberg. JP Morgan upgraded The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) rating on Wednesday, May 8. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $2700 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT Corporation shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Paloma Prns Mgmt Com reported 243,182 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 196,165 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 60,726 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L L P Nc holds 4.74M shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Hbk Investments L P has 3.00 million shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 145,500 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 691,561 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 1,900 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). 10,364 were accumulated by Da Davidson And. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Huntington Bancorp invested in 7,810 shares. Glenmede Na holds 3,761 shares. Beach Point Mngmt Lp holds 712,762 shares or 3.66% of its portfolio.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. $28,574 worth of stock was bought by McNally Robert Joseph on Tuesday, February 19. Lushko Jonathan M. also bought $150,473 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Tuesday, February 19. $118,740 worth of stock was bought by Smith Jimmi Sue on Thursday, March 14. Shares for $161,745 were bought by Centofanti Erin R.. Smith David Joseph bought $320,208 worth of stock or 16,800 shares. Jenkins Donald M. also bought $111,895 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Friday, February 22. On Monday, April 1 the insider Cary A. Bray Jr. bought $24,992.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.61 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. It currently has negative earnings. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin.