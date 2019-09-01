Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Raised U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) Stake by $455,872; Tirschwell & Loewy Has Cut Its Tiffany (TIF) Stake by $406,875; Share Value Declined

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Tiffany (TIF) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 3,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 327,555 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57 million, down from 331,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Tiffany for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $84.87. About 1.98M shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal Officer; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q Gross Margin 63.7%; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co.’s Six Priorities Under Alessandro Bogliolo; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5 pct on strong holiday quarter; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S PRESIDENT BIO WANTS REVIEW OF MINING LICENSES – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67; 15/05/2018 – ASAP Ferg is the first male rapper to act as a spokesman for Tiffany & Co; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.50 – $4.70 PER DILUTED SHR FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities About $700M

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 118.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 26,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The institutional investor held 49,521 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $860,000, up from 22,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $748.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 1.61M shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica to Buy EP Minerals for $750 Million; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA – WILL FINANCE DEAL,REFINANCE CURRENT DEBT THROUGH SEVEN YEAR, $1.280 BLN COMMITTED TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY, $100 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Completes Acquisition of EP Minerals; 19/03/2018 – US Silica Sees Deal Closing by Month’s End; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica Acquires Performance Materials Leader EP Minerals for $750 Million; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N EXPECTS DEMAND TO RAMP THROUGHOUT THE YEAR AT A FASTER PACE THAN CAPACITY ADDITIONS- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Tons Sold Rose 22%; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO CLOSE ON ITS $750 MLN ACQUISITION OF EP MINERALS BY END OF THIS MONTH; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q EPS 39c

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 204,486 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $22.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 430,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

