Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Raised Stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by $1.73 Million; Quantum Capital Management Lowered Its D R Horton (DHI) Stake by $560,060 as Valuation Rose

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 409,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, down from 423,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 4.47M shares traded or 24.06% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 123,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.21 million, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 1.20M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 12,036 shares to 899,010 shares, valued at $117.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 127,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,734 shares, and cut its stake in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN).

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “YPF SA reports NYSE:YPF – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BlackBerry Limited (BB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argentina’s YPF becomes world’s newest LNG exporter following deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lawsuit against YPF in Passaic River cleanup OK to go to trial, judge says – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mercadolibre, YPF SA, and Grupo Supervielle SA Stocks All Dropped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glendon Mngmt Lp invested in 0.18% or 52,250 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.80M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 783,100 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 296 shares in its portfolio. Serengeti Asset Lp invested in 0.24% or 100,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 22,223 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 305,298 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Company owns 485,323 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Parkside Fin Comml Bank And Trust reported 702 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 17,889 shares. Brandes Inv Prns LP holds 8.65 million shares. 2.09 million were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $120,589 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 566 shares. Verity Asset Management holds 0.25% or 5,220 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 582,636 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advisors reported 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). New York-based Tiger Eye Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). First Republic Investment Mgmt has 101,808 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 4,812 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Finance Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 67,100 shares. Bb&T reported 182,047 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc accumulated 131,193 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.1% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 35,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. West Oak Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Two Sigma Securities Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wells Fargo: Forestar Group Has A ‘Clear Path’ To 54% EPS CAGR Growth – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “ECB Chimes In: Hints Of Rate Cut Could Support Ahead Of Amazon, Alphabet – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.