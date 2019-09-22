Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Raised Stake in Eastgroup Ppty (EGP) as Stock Rose; Camden National (CAC) Market Value Rose While Pioneer Investment Management Has Lifted by $357,340 Its Stake

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (EGP) by 268.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 60,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 83,085 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.64 million, up from 22,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Eastgroup Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $127.11. About 584,732 shares traded or 137.77% up from the average. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Camden National Corporation (CAC) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 1,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The institutional investor held 91,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.07 million, up from 90,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Camden National Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $686.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 43,832 shares traded or 19.13% up from the average. Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) has risen 0.36% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Camden National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAC); 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.82; 27/03/2018 – Camden National Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL INTEREST INCOME $35.3 MLN VS $32.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Camden National 1Q EPS 82c; 16/05/2018 – Camden National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 Camden National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 24/04/2018 – Camden National Total Assets Were $4.1 Billion at March 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold CAC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 10.04 million shares or 1.48% more from 9.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Incorporated invested in 38,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Coastline Tru Com invested in 0.15% or 22,692 shares. Swiss National Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). First Manhattan reported 7,500 shares. 181 are owned by Us Bancshares De. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 0% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Walthausen & Co Ltd Com invested in 178,021 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Company holds 0% or 8,465 shares. Davis R M Incorporated accumulated 4,900 shares. 17,250 were accumulated by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability. 206,067 were accumulated by Northern Tru Corporation. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 172 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 369 shares. 5,601 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 51,934 shares.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distrb (NYSE:CBD) by 27,837 shares to 314,313 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Sout (NYSE:KSU) by 139,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 719,260 shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 1.53% more from 34.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.09% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 115,666 shares. California Employees Retirement has 70,336 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 55,916 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 47,804 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles LP holds 236 shares. Ajo Lp invested in 0.02% or 28,648 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Limited has 0.03% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Principal Grp accumulated 446,809 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 35,836 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability owns 3,000 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 37 shares. 1,812 are held by Ls Inv Ltd Llc. State Street reported 2.29M shares.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $85.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 42,913 shares to 234,642 shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc by 100,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

