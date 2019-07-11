Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Raised Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake; KERING SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (PPRUF) Shorts Down By 24.79%

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 2.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The acquired 199,043 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 8.20 million shares with $442.81 million value, up from 8.00M last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $245.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $57.28. About 12.65M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE

KERING SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:PPRUF) had a decrease of 24.79% in short interest. PPRUF’s SI was 70,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 24.79% from 93,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 704 days are for KERING SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:PPRUF)’s short sellers to cover PPRUF’s short positions. It closed at $583 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $71.07 billion. The firm offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women. It has a 18.99 P/E ratio. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics; and sports products.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, February 14. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Monday, March 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $58 target. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, February 12 report.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased Danaher Corporation (Prn) stake by 11.27M shares to 5.87 million valued at $29.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) stake by 19,022 shares and now owns 283,118 shares. Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was reduced too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.