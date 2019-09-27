Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Lowered Its Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Holding by $15.98 Million; Market Value Rose; Shareholder Waterstone Capital Management LP Boosted Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Stake

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 329,143 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 197,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The institutional investor held 692,344 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.70 million, down from 889,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $89.48. About 230,988 shares traded or 19.69% up from the average. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – UNDER GROUP 1, THE BUSINESS WILL OPERATE AS T-DRIVE TOYOTA ALPHAVILLE AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE $45 MLN IN ANNUALIZED REVENUES; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q EPS $1.70; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 13.2 PERCENT ON 7.6 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES; 14/03/2018 DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Expands Presence in Brazil; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE SEES DEAL TO GENERATE $45M IN ANNUALIZED REV; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q Net $35.8M; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES ABOUT $3M IN COSTS 1Q, 2Q ON STRATEGIC INITIATIVES; 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated with Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact First Quarter

More notable recent Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “SE Texas residents file thousands of home, auto insurance claims after Imelda – Houston Business Journal” on September 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Group 1 Automotive to Present at Morgan Stanley’s 7th Annual Laguna Conference in California – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Group 1 Automotive reports damage of $12-15M amid aftermath of Tropical Storm Imelda – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Earnings, Pinterest And Apple-Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

Analysts await Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.80 EPS, up 13.36% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.47 per share. GPI’s profit will be $52.01M for 7.99 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Group 1 Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold GPI shares while 61 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.27 million shares or 1.34% less from 18.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd stated it has 564 shares. Vanguard Inc invested in 1.84 million shares. Everence Management holds 0.04% or 3,050 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc invested in 3,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 66,856 were reported by Legal And General Public Limited Com. Next Fincl Group Inc holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc holds 50 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). 4,921 were accumulated by Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Indexiq Lc has 19,610 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Federated Investors Pa owns 870 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 798,011 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ajo Lp reported 25,024 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 30,840 shares.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $85.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.06 million shares to 2.57 million shares, valued at $186.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 16,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3.10 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated invested in 3,200 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 146,502 shares. Rothschild And Company Asset Mgmt Us invested in 0.4% or 796,578 shares. Moreover, Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru has 0.02% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Victory Management invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Numerixs Investment Technology Inc holds 0.03% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) or 1,866 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Co holds 27,119 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc holds 0.01% or 301,001 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 313,095 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 37,100 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.16% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 2.26M shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr Inc reported 48,898 shares stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 255,688 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.