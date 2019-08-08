Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Lowered Its Cameco (CCJ) Position by $395,076; Share Value Declined; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Excalibur Management Has Decreased by $955,164 Its Stake

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 35,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.73 million, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 2.94M shares traded or 25.05% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,664 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $549.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.15. About 740,869 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Source: Gov. Deal moves up announcement on Facebook’s 416-acre metro Atlanta data center campus; 27/03/2018 – Tech Down As Facebook, Tesla Weigh — Tech Roundup; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Faces Growing Pressure Over Data and Privacy Inquiries; 03/04/2018 – FB CITES PAGES CONTROLLED BY RUSSIA’S INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY; 19/04/2018 – German lawmakers to grill Facebook manager on data privacy; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA AG – ATTORNEY GENERAL XAVIER BECERRA, JOINING A BIPARTISAN COALITION OF 37 ATTORNEYS GENERAL, SENT LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG; 23/05/2018 – HomeAdvisor to Help Power New Home Services Experience on Facebook Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES WILL INTEGRATE ITS QCA6438 AND QCA6428 FAMILY OF PRE-802.11AY CHIPSETS WITH FACEBOOK’S TERRAGRAPH TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – American Century Adds Aptiv, Exits Flex, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 23/03/2018 – GERMAN PARLIAMENT PANEL WANTS TO SUMMON FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG: HB

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $20.28M for 43.60 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EDEN) by 8,187 shares to 17,304 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Cmnty Corp S C (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 24,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 586,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 23.86 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

