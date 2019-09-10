Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Lowered By $14.03 Million Its Pfizer (PFE) Position; Credicorp LTD. (BAP) Shorts Lowered By 44.15%

Credicorp LTD. (NYSE:BAP) had a decrease of 44.15% in short interest. BAP’s SI was 475,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 44.15% from 851,500 shares previously. With 372,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Credicorp LTD. (NYSE:BAP)’s short sellers to cover BAP’s short positions. The SI to Credicorp LTD.’s float is 0.73%. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $212.22. About 148,642 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 4.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 334,121 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)'s stock declined 4.73%. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 7.26M shares with $308.43 million value, down from 7.60M last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $200.59B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 24.92 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.34 billion for 15.02 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased Vanguard World Fds (VAW) stake by 2,531 shares to 239,473 valued at $29.48M in 2019Q1. It also upped J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) stake by 13,082 shares and now owns 229,787 shares. Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) was raised too.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity. $104,160 worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was bought by Gottlieb Scott on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 139,870 were accumulated by Cna Finance. Cap Associate Ny holds 1.08% or 16,383 shares. Moreover, Appleton Prns Ma has 0.22% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sit has 0.71% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 13,421 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Management accumulated 92,564 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Community Trust & Invest holds 125,943 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. 56,164 were reported by Aull Monroe Mngmt Corporation. The Illinois-based Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Il has invested 0.32% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Highlander Cap Management Limited Co reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sadoff Mngmt Ltd has 6,898 shares. Cabot invested in 9,000 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 361,204 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct accumulated 44,692 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Grace And White accumulated 11,998 shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha" on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Pfizer's Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha" published on August 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "Pfizer (PFE) Announces Prelim. Results from Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 Study of 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Candidate – StreetInsider.com" on September 09, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 9.21% above currents $37.24 stock price. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 27. The firm has “Hold” rating by DZ Bank given on Wednesday, August 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America.

Among 2 analysts covering Credicorp (NYSE:BAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Credicorp has $25000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $250’s average target is 17.80% above currents $212.22 stock price. Credicorp had 6 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Tuesday, August 13.

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Credicorp Ltd (BAP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance" published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga" on August 13, 2019.

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.48 billion. It operates through four divisions: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. It has a 18.45 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.