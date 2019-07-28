Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Lifted Nike (NKE) Stake By $13.73 Million; MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (MCHVF) Shorts Decreased By 1.33%

MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) had a decrease of 1.33% in short interest. MCHVF’s SI was 18.90M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.33% from 19.15 million shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 47250 days are for MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MCHVF)’s short sellers to cover MCHVF’s short positions. It closed at $1.745 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 12.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The acquired 163,434 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 1.48M shares with $124.46 million value, up from 1.31M last quarter. Nike Inc now has $137.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.71M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, and the related hotel and resort facilities in Macau. The company has market cap of $6.67 billion. It owns and operates the MGM Macau, an integrated resort located on the Macau Peninsula. It has a 29.58 P/E ratio. The casino has a floor area of approximately 30,069 square meters, with 1,060 slot machines, 427 gaming tables, and multiple VIP and private gaming areas; and hotel that comprises a 35-storey tower with 582 deluxe rooms, including 468 standard guest rooms, 99 luxury suites, and 15 private luxury villas.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 39 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Oppenheimer. Susquehanna maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $96 target in Friday, March 22 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. J.P. Morgan maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Monday, March 18 report. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 29,369 shares. California-based Covington Mngmt has invested 0.92% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corporation reported 178,300 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 62,303 shares. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 19,103 shares. Mitchell Capital stated it has 2.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). City Hldg has invested 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Old National Fincl Bank In holds 18,131 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Driehaus Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.22% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 386,359 shares. 13,048 are owned by Tctc Holdg Limited Liability Corp. Assetmark owns 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,362 shares. Intersect Lc holds 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 5,927 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Accredited Investors Inc has 4,127 shares. Ci Investments Inc accumulated 0.52% or 1.11M shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity. The insider PARKER MARK G sold 150,000 shares worth $12.30M.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) stake by 78,778 shares to 711,860 valued at $25.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 39,413 shares and now owns 624,793 shares. Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) was reduced too.