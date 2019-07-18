Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Increased Its Stake in Zynga (ZNGA) by $2.67 Million; Capital Fund Management Sa Lowered Its Position in Kforce (KFRC) as Share Price Declined

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 20.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 533,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.14M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.73 million, up from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 40.07 million shares traded or 100.41% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS LEADING GLOBAL MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES;; 27/03/2018 – Zynga Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Kforce Inc (KFRC) by 54.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 16,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Kforce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.17M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 107,011 shares traded. Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has risen 11.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical KFRC News: 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q Rev $346.3M; 20/03/2018 Kforce at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS 62C TO 65C, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS $355M TO $360M, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q EPS 37c; 11/05/2018 – Broadview Advisors LLC Exits Position in Kforce; 15/05/2018 – Hancock Holding Buys New 1.1% Position in Kforce; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q REV. $346.3M, EST. $345.0M; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 01/05/2018 – Kforce Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 8

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $3.34 million activity.