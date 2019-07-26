Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Increased Its Position in Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) by $4.84 Million; As General Electric Co (GE) Share Value Rose, Holder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Trimmed Its Holding

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 53.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 54,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,596 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485,000, down from 103,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 22.76M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q-End Industrial Backlog $372.3B, Up 7%; 12/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO SEES CHINA BACKING FOR GE-POWERED A320NEO THIS MONTH; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – CONTRACT TO INSTALL FLUE GAS DESULPHURIZATION (FGD) SYSTEM AT SUPER THERMAL POWER PROJECT (STPP) IN TELANGANA; 24/05/2018 – Flannery resists pressure for quick fixes at GE; 25/05/2018 – GE has a great mix of a whole bunch of portfolio companies,” says CalSTRS CIO Chris Ailman; 20/04/2018 – GE – POWER AND OIL & GAS INDUSTRIES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING; 16/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 16); 21/05/2018 – GE TO BE PAID $2.9B UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT IN DEAL; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $45 MLN CHARGE RELATED TO UPDATES TO U.S. TAX REFORM IMPACT ON ENERGY INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Power Rev $7.22B

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 96.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 33,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,934 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89 million, up from 35,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $186.18. About 207,428 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 31.13% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,267 shares to 20,741 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 12,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Novare Management Llc has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mathes Communication reported 51,600 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 710,890 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt owns 58,696 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na reported 68,895 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ledyard Fincl Bank holds 0.1% or 76,508 shares. Rnc Capital Llc invested in 13,223 shares. Cls Investments Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 3,537 shares. Fin Architects Inc invested 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 49,055 are owned by Cohen Capital. Pitcairn Com invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Forbes J M And Llp holds 41,427 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Culbertson A N And Communication Inc has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 349,549 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $142.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 8,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,339 shares, and cut its stake in Camden Natl Corp (NASDAQ:CAC).

