Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Decreased Xcel Energy (XEL) Position; Huber Capital Management Has Boosted Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) Stake By $775,616

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) stake by 7.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 66,695 shares as Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)’s stock rose 6.64%. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 881,602 shares with $49.56M value, down from 948,297 last quarter. Xcel Energy Inc now has $32.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $62.77. About 1.03 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.37 TO $2.47 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY & SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Net $291M; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Rev $2.95B; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter

Huber Capital Management Llc increased Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) stake by 21.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc acquired 96,952 shares as Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR)’s stock rose 24.91%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 550,012 shares with $4.84M value, up from 453,060 last quarter. Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc now has $1.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 227,627 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 93,047 shares in its portfolio. 102,019 are held by Secor Cap Lp. Amer Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 34,559 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 735,007 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,289 shares. Eqis Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 29,025 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 48,318 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 44,941 shares. -based Carlyle Gp Ltd Partnership has invested 9.77% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Oppenheimer & Co Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Moreover, Glenmede Communication Na has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 324 shares. State Street has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Tower Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0.01% or 10,400 shares in its portfolio. 16,495 are owned by First Hawaiian National Bank.

More notable recent Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “WAIR, GCI, VSI and CVRS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PSDO, ASV, WAIR, and AVDR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR) on Behalf of Wesco Shareholders and Encourages Wesco Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Platinum Equity Affiliate Buys Wesco Aircraft For $1.9B – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MERGER ALERT â€“ NCI, WAIR, and TRCB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI) stake by 47,482 shares to 41,777 valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 74,700 shares and now owns 228,381 shares. Catchmark Timber Tr Inc (NYSE:CTT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Xcel to quit coal early in Minnesota, boost solar production – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on May 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Google, Xcel get Minnesota OK for wind-powered data center – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xcel Energy declares $0.405 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Add Xcel Energy (XEL) to Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 356,962 shares in its portfolio. Kempen Capital Nv reported 4,883 shares stake. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 191 shares. Brinker Capital has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Cwm Limited Com stated it has 3,310 shares. 42,878 are held by National Inv Svcs Wi. Raymond James And Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 695,470 shares. Manufacturers Life Comm The invested in 0.05% or 881,602 shares. Charter Tru Com holds 0.06% or 9,339 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Grp has 0.05% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Finemark Bank & Trust Trust has 14,744 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Old Republic International Corp invested in 541,000 shares. Ghp Invest invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated owns 72 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Xcel Energy Inc has $6400 highest and $55 lowest target. $59.67’s average target is -4.94% below currents $62.77 stock price. Xcel Energy Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 14. The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.