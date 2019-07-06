Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Decreased Its Avnet (AVT) Stake by $446,254 as Share Price Declined; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Price Rose, Holder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Lowered Position by $9.27 Million

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 58,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 192,530 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.60M, down from 251,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.59. About 1.14M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 10,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,745 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67M, down from 187,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 431,439 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 8.80% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss $320M; 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RSI Alert: Avnet Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Avnet to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings on January 24 – Business Wire” published on January 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Is Avnet (AVT) Up 7.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on February 23, 2019. More interesting news about Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tracking Tweedy Browne Portfolio – Q1 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ResMed Inc. (RMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 57,659 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 9,814 shares. Pnc Services Group Inc reported 23,310 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability reported 0.34% stake. Fort Washington Oh invested in 0.8% or 1.64 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 11,610 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 19,102 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 0.17% or 128,464 shares in its portfolio. 9,664 were accumulated by Profund Advsrs Limited Liability. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 16,485 shares. Quantitative Investment Ltd invested in 14,600 shares. James Invest holds 182,972 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.13% or 344,546 shares. Greenleaf Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,017 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.08% or 23,405 shares.

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AVT’s profit will be $108.97 million for 10.76 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.59% negative EPS growth.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 276,873 shares to 3.16 million shares, valued at $129.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 119,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.96M shares, and has risen its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Honeywell’s Earnings Set the Tone for the Reporting Season – Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “RBC Upgrades Honeywell, Downgrades United Technologies – Benzinga” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group holds 0.34% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 53.75 million shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corporation invested in 374,177 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 5.11M shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Firsthand Capital Incorporated reported 1,580 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,486 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Inc holds 26,457 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First City Capital Management reported 0.97% stake. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Spectrum Management Group Inc Inc reported 475 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Stockton has 0.18% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,167 shares. Stellar Cap Management Ltd owns 0.43% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4,155 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 186,450 shares to 270,050 shares, valued at $51.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 83,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.