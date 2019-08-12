Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Cut Its Brown & Brown (BRO) Position; Lenox Group Has 0.85 Sentiment

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) stake by 4.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 16,097 shares as Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)’s stock rose 14.68%. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 379,665 shares with $11.20M value, down from 395,762 last quarter. Brown & Brown Inc now has $10.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 489,258 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc

Lenox Group Inc (DFS) investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 269 funds increased and started new holdings, while 316 decreased and sold holdings in Lenox Group Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 267.80 million shares, down from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Lenox Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 56 Reduced: 260 Increased: 180 New Position: 89.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) stake by 43,485 shares to 2.28M valued at $99.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) stake by 601,686 shares and now owns 10.66M shares. Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was raised too.

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $179,806 activity. 5,000 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) shares with value of $179,806 were bought by PROCTOR H PALMER JR.

Analysts await Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BRO’s profit will be $106.87 million for 23.81 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Brown & Brown, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bruni J V & Co Co holds 6.23% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services for 482,685 shares. Mu Investments Co. Ltd. owns 92,000 shares or 4.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md has 4.09% invested in the company for 140,115 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. has invested 3.4% in the stock. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 51,926 shares.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.12 million for 8.84 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

