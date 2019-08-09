Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Boosted Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $2.08 Million as Stock Rose; Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Share Price Declined While Hennessy Advisors Decreased by $960,000 Its Stake

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The institutional investor held 240,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.14. About 122,615 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 19,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 944,260 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.16M, up from 924,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 4.98M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Q2 Earnings Power Semiconductor ETFs? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chip Stocks Hit Record High on Blowout Earnings: 4 Winners – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Surging chip stocks propel S&P 500 and Nasdaq to records – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 8,434 shares to 333,339 shares, valued at $18.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 262,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $922,762 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable LP holds 0.09% or 40,493 shares in its portfolio. The Delaware-based Marvin And Palmer Assoc Incorporated has invested 4.77% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks accumulated 0.03% or 17,095 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs accumulated 7,048 shares. Beacon Financial Gru invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Northern accumulated 13.78M shares. Diamond Hill Mngmt holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2.23 million shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.58% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 341,652 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.1% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Llc Il reported 5,472 shares. Ipswich Investment Mngmt Co stated it has 1.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.36% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Beaumont Partners Lc reported 0.1% stake. Cornerstone Advsr, Washington-based fund reported 4,340 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $28.63 million for 10.33 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Filing of Form 12b-25 – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Earnings and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 02, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 01, 2018.