Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Decreased Fluor New (FLR) Stake; Shorts at TINLEY BEVERAGE CO ORDINARY SHARES (TNYBF) Raised By 25.14%

TINLEY BEVERAGE CO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TNYBF) had an increase of 25.14% in short interest. TNYBF’s SI was 43,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 25.14% from 34,600 shares previously. With 35,600 avg volume, 1 days are for TINLEY BEVERAGE CO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TNYBF)’s short sellers to cover TNYBF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.95% or $0.0179 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4709. About 8,814 shares traded. The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNYBF) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased Fluor Corp New (FLR) stake by 64.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 254,337 shares as Fluor Corp New (FLR)’s stock declined 16.96%. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 141,845 shares with $5.22 million value, down from 396,182 last quarter. Fluor Corp New now has $2.43B valuation. The stock increased 3.45% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 5.85 million shares traded or 101.47% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 27/04/2018 – FLUOR – ITS JV PARTNERSHIP WITH JGC SELECTED AS A CONTRACTOR FOR LNG CANADA’S PROPOSED LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR)

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. develops, makes, and distributes drinkable cannabinoid products in the United States. The company has market cap of $41.66 million. It offers a line of hemp cannabidiol infused drinkable supplements. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Quia Resources Inc. and changed its name to The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. in October 2015.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) stake by 33,776 shares to 71,153 valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sempra Energy stake by 95,884 shares and now owns 393,034 shares. Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) was raised too.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity. On Monday, May 13 the insider HERNANDEZ CARLOS M bought $501,786.

Among 6 analysts covering Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fluor Corp has $62 highest and $2800 lowest target. $42.67’s average target is 145.51% above currents $17.38 stock price. Fluor Corp had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of FLR in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs downgraded Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) on Tuesday, May 7 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by DA Davidson given on Friday, February 22. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $49 target in Thursday, February 21 report.