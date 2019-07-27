Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Cut Stake in Tenneco (TEN) by $2.69 Million; Ellington Management Group Stake in Freeport (FCX) Cut by $1.02 Million as Stock Value Declined

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 78.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 122,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 61.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,092 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734,000, down from 155,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $746.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 765,504 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 72.21% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $200 MLN TO ICAHN ENTERPRISES’ AMERICAN ENTERTAINMENT PROPERTIES IF DEAL TERMINATES UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO, FEDERAL-MOGUL DEAL INCL. $200M TERMINATION FEE; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO PURCHASE OF FEDERAL-MOGUL; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco Names Jason Hollar Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – FEDERAL-MOGUL IS BEING ACQUIRED FROM ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – WITH DEAL, POWERTRAIN TECHNOLOGY COMPANY WILL INCLUDE TENNECO CLEAN AIR AND FEDERAL-MOGUL POWERTRAIN; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco 1Q Rev $2.57B; 10/04/2018 – Icahn to Sell Federal-Mogul as Buyer Tenneco to Split Into Two; 09/05/2018 – TENNECO INC TEN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO-PUT IN PLACE COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING TO FUND DEAL THAT WILL REPLACE EXISTING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES,SOME SENIOR FACILITIES AT FEDERAL-MOGUL

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 45.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 85,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,275 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 185,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 14.29 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 28/03/2018 – $FCX $17+; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 56C; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FCX HAS COMMENCED AN INITIAL PROJECT TO DEVELOP LONE STAR OXIDE ORES WITH FIRST PRODUCTION EXPECTED BY END OF 2020; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – PRODUCTION FROM LONE STAR OXIDE ORES EXPECTED TO AVERAGE ABOUT 200 MLN POUNDS OF COPPER PER YEAR WITH APPROXIMATE 20-YR MINE LIFE; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Net $692M; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY REV $4,868 MLN VS $3,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Freeport-McMoRan’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280369 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.32% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 243,404 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.94M shares. Clearbridge Invests Llc has 32.07M shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. 135,510 were reported by Pnc Serv. Walleye Trading Lc reported 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Hodges Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 12,375 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 271,921 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc reported 3.96M shares. Icahn Carl C stated it has 44.26 million shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. Wright Invsts Ser invested in 0.06% or 12,363 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 62,997 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc accumulated 7,185 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Foundation Resource Mgmt owns 279,900 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. 632,058 were reported by Jefferies Gp Limited Com. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc owns 0.05% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 6.47M shares.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 78,730 shares to 136,198 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verso Corp by 22,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L also bought $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares. ADKERSON RICHARD C also bought $1.74M worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TEN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). The Switzerland-based Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Smithfield Trust Com owns 1,750 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Apollo Hldg Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 139,485 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability accumulated 14,289 shares. Globeflex Cap LP has 0.13% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 27,478 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al accumulated 0.1% or 605,322 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Tiaa Cref Inv reported 87,409 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 69,826 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust accumulated 255 shares or 0% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co has 223,823 shares. Schroder Invest Grp holds 0.01% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) or 262,790 shares.

