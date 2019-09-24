Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Cut Polaris Inds (PII) Stake; Haverford Trust Company Upped Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake By $885,411

Haverford Trust Company increased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 0.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Haverford Trust Company acquired 10,931 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Haverford Trust Company holds 1.12M shares with $91.81 million value, up from 1.11 million last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $44.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $86.23. About 1.63M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased Polaris Inds Inc (PII) stake by 0.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 53,422 shares as Polaris Inds Inc (PII)’s stock declined 3.35%. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 5.74M shares with $523.24M value, down from 5.79M last quarter. Polaris Inds Inc now has $5.17B valuation. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $84.64. About 451,587 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, BOAT HOLDINGS WILL OPERATE AS A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT; 12/03/2018 – EICHER SAYS JV CO. EPPL WITH US’S POLARIS TO CLOSE OPS; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SIGNS PACT TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC,; 19/03/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. vs Arctic Cat Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP DUE TO INJURY HAZARD; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.16, REV VIEW $5.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) CEO Scott Wine on Acquisition of Boat Holdings (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 15.59% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $95.95 million for 13.48 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.25% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Polaris (NYSE:PII) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 42% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Polaris News: PII Stock Down on NYTâ€™s â€˜Fieryâ€™ RZR Review – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Polaris drops after NY Times highlights safety issues – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Polaris (PII) Article in NYT is Mainly Based on Past Events, Quality/Recalls in Piece Are Behind, May Re-Stoke Reputational Harm – Bloomberg, Citing Suntrust – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “BRP Outpaced the Powersports Industry in Q2 – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Polaris Industries has $125 highest and $9900 lowest target. $113.14’s average target is 33.67% above currents $84.64 stock price. Polaris Industries had 12 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, May 8. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. Wedbush upgraded Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) rating on Thursday, May 2. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $11700 target. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $9900 target in Tuesday, May 21 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 8.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased Moderna Inc stake by 747,148 shares to 1.24 million valued at $18.12 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 76,847 shares and now owns 732,313 shares. Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $87.75’s average target is 1.76% above currents $86.23 stock price. Baxter International had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Wednesday, June 26. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $9100 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report.

