Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Boosted Its Prologis (PLD) Holding by $870,673; Matthews International Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) as Valuation Declined

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 63,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 76,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 359,551 shares traded or 10.60% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 12,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 826,907 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.50M, up from 814,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $81.21. About 2.21M shares traded or 0.10% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Installed Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 156,601 shares to 78,402 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 1St Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 12,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,963 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 105,000 shares to 210,800 shares, valued at $17.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 151,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Line Corp.