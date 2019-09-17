Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Boosted Banner (BANR) Position by $360,396 as Shares Rose; Proffitt & Goodson Has Trimmed Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Position by $492,012

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 23.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 20,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, down from 26,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.7. About 605,477 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.50; 05/03/2018 – General Services Administration Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Operations; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract; 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 6,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 174,898 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.47M, up from 168,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.09. About 161,265 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU REPORTS PLANS TO EXIT FARM FRESH BANNER; 05/03/2018 Banner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 – Starboard Cruise Services Drives Banner Year Of Growth With New Retail Reality Proposition; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 19/03/2018 – American Mint Announces Another Banner Year In Growth For 2017; 04/05/2018 – Banner Corporation to Attend the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Banner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANR); 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $404.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,764 shares to 11,808 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 9,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $171.13M for 18.21 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Holdings owns 500 shares. State Street stated it has 4.68 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc holds 32,588 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd accumulated 188,352 shares. Whittier Trust Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Prudential Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0.37% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). The Georgia-based Gw Henssler Associates has invested 0.05% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd, Florida-based fund reported 39 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). 35,348 are owned by Pinebridge Invs Lp. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 15,780 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson And Co has invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 329,330 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors owns 56,845 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.11% or 1.13M shares in its portfolio.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $85.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 26,922 shares to 72,137 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 97,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,821 shares, and cut its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE).