Mantech Intl (MANT) Stock Price Rose While State Street Has Boosted Position; Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Raised Holding in Enbridge (ENB) by $7.41 Million

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 659.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 205,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 237,015 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.55 million, up from 31,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.37. About 2.75M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits

State Street Corp increased its stake in Mantech Intl Corp (MANT) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 56,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 872,950 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.48 million, up from 816,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Mantech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $69.62. About 97,149 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 19.08% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 11/04/2018 – Navy Awards ManTech $82 Million Contract for C4I Integration in U.S. Marine Corps Combat Vehicles; 29/05/2018 – Financial Industry Rehearses Defenses Against Ransomware Within ManTech’s Advanced Cyber Range Environment; 29/05/2018 – Financial Industry Rehearses Defenses Against Ransomware Within ManTech’s Advanced Cyber Range Environment; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Canon Virginia, Inc. Demonstrates Advanced Manufacturing Technologies at NPE; 29/05/2018 – HANZA LAUNCHES ADDITIONAL MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES IN SWEDEN; 02/05/2018 – ManTech 1Q Rev $473.2M; 02/05/2018 – ManTech: Backlog of Business at End of 1Q Was $7.1 Billion, Funded Backlog Was $1.2 Billion; 02/05/2018 – MANTECH 1Q REV. $473M, EST. $469.0M; 02/05/2018 – MANTECH 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 49C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MANT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 25.31 million shares or 4.25% more from 24.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability owns 51,731 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl accumulated 31,532 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 19,819 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 23,980 shares. Jefferies Gru Llc reported 8,240 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 16,758 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 35,866 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Argyle Capital Management holds 0.71% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 28,600 shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 3,701 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 6,266 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Amalgamated Bankshares invested in 4,201 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (EBND) by 15,672 shares to 143,741 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) by 74,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $973.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 6,362 shares to 59,897 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) by 4,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,530 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc F (NYSE:MDT).