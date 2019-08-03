Mantech Intl (MANT) Share Value Rose While Indexiq Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $458,460; As Yandex N V (Call) (YNDX) Share Price Rose, Maplelane Capital Has Lifted Stake by $27.88 Million

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mantech Intl Corp (MANT) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 8,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 29,392 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 37,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mantech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 107,332 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 19.08% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 02/05/2018 – ManTech 1Q Rev $473.2M; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 EPS $2-EPS $2.08; 02/05/2018 – ManTech: Backlog of Business at End of 1Q Was $7.1 Billion, Funded Backlog Was $1.2 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Financial Industry Rehearses Defenses Against Ransomware Within ManTech’s Advanced Cyber Range Environment; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS; 07/05/2018 – Canon Virginia, Inc. Demonstrates Advanced Manufacturing Technologies at NPE; 29/05/2018 – Financial Industry Rehearses Defenses Against Ransomware Within ManTech’s Advanced Cyber Range Environment; 14/03/2018 – Top Four Trending Manufacturing Technologies l lnfiniti Research; 02/05/2018 – MANTECH 1Q REV. $473M, EST. $469.0M

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (Call) (YNDX) by 2733.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 819,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.19M, up from 30,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 1.90 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M

More notable recent ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ManTech to Acquire Kforce Government Solutions Nasdaq:MANT – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Examining ManTech International Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MANT) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ManTech Announces Financial Results for First Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ManTech Named an AWS Government Competency Partner – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ManTech International (MANT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 221,003 shares to 285,035 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 90,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MANT shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.89% less from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.43 million were accumulated by Earnest Ltd Llc. Citigroup has invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Piedmont Investment Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 5,923 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 27,885 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.01% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% or 4.13M shares. Argyle Capital Management Inc reported 0.59% stake. Mariner Lc owns 3,828 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Moreover, Stifel Financial Corp has 0% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Victory Cap Mngmt Inc holds 1.16 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 15,747 shares. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.09% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT).

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kerrisdale Capital takes Yandex position in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Yandex NV (YNDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 26, 2019 : MCD, ABBV, CHTR, CL, ITW, AON, PSX, TWTR, ZBH, VTR, WY, YNDX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade Talk Cools Off Record-Setting Market – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings Lineup for Jul 26: TWTR, YNDX, AVX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 479,999 shares to 370,001 shares, valued at $11.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Redfin Corp (Put).