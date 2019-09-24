Mantech Intl (MANT) Share Price Rose While Indexiq Advisors Cut Position; Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Holder Second Curve Capital Decreased Position

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 68.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 11,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119.71. About 307,104 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mantech Intl Corp (MANT) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 5,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 23,486 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, down from 29,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mantech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $69.62. About 97,149 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 19.08% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ ManTech International Corporation C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANT); 02/05/2018 – MANTECH 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 14/03/2018 – Top Four Trending Manufacturing Technologies l lnfiniti Research; 17/05/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP MANT.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – MANTECH SEES FY EPS $2.00 TO $2.08, EST. $2.02; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 EPS $2-EPS $2.08; 30/05/2018 – ManTech Opens New North Charleston Logistics Facility Supporting U.S. Army’s MRAP Program; 22/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB ON CELL & GENE THERAPY SAYS ALSO TAKING STEPS TO INVESTIGATE APPLICATION OF ADVANCED MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES LIKE CONTINUOUS MANUFACTURING; 29/05/2018 – Financial Industry Rehearses Defenses Against Ransomware Within ManTech’s Advanced Cyber Range Environment

More notable recent Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Signature Bank (SBNY) is an Attractive Pick Now – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Signature Bank’s (NASDAQ:SBNY) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Jefferies Top Value Picks Include Some of the Biggest US Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Signature Bank’s (NASDAQ:SBNY) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $145.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 260,809 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $15.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH).

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, down 4.58% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $148.32 million for 11.04 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual EPS reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ManTech to Acquire Kforce Government Solutions Nasdaq:MANT – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ManTech Named an AWS Government Competency Partner – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ManTech Wins $322 Million Award on Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) Multi-Award Contract Supporting U.S. Marine Corps Intelligence Activity – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ManTech Wins $128 Million Award to Provide Program Management and Engineering Support for Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage On Government Services Stocks – Benzinga” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Db Us Dlr Index Tr by 366,967 shares to 387,534 shares, valued at $10.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHC) by 840,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 857,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

Analysts await ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MANT’s profit will be $32.16M for 29.01 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by ManTech International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MANT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 25.31 million shares or 4.25% more from 24.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset holds 22,722 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 5,032 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% or 19,819 shares. Bank Of America De reported 219,597 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 16,758 shares stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 64,331 shares stake. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Co reported 1.44M shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 6,287 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Kbc Grp Inc Inc Nv stated it has 24,133 shares. Leuthold Limited Liability Com reported 5,414 shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 20,794 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 4.23 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.