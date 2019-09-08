Mantech Intl Cl A (MANT) Shareholder Sg Americas Securities Has Upped Stake by $568,674; As Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Stock Were Volatile, Karpus Management Lowered Position

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Mantech Intl Corp Cl A (MANT) by 114.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 10,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 19,757 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 9,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Mantech Intl Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $69.22. About 82,122 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 19.08% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 29/05/2018 – Financial Industry Rehearses Defenses Against Ransomware Within ManTech’s Advanced Cyber Range Environment; 14/03/2018 – Top Four Trending Manufacturing Technologies l lnfiniti Research; 11/04/2018 – Navy Awards ManTech $82 Million Contract for C4l Integration in U.S. Marine Corps Combat Vehicles; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 11/04/2018 – Navy Awards ManTech $82 Million Contract for C4I Integration in U.S. Marine Corps Combat Vehicles; 29/05/2018 – HANZA LAUNCHES ADDITIONAL MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES IN SWEDEN; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 Net $80.1M-Net $83.3M; 14/03/2018 – Top Four Trending Manufacturing Technologies | Infiniti Research; 02/05/2018 – MANTECH SEES FY EPS $2.00 TO $2.08, EST. $2.02; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 70,521 shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income (EVN) by 70,330 shares to 400,506 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiberius Acq Corp by 199,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Graf Industrial Acq Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) or 19,105 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De invested in 172,678 shares. Carroll Assocs invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated owns 18,040 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer And Communication Inc stated it has 13,300 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 225,011 shares. 4,669 are held by Fifth Third Financial Bank. Fmr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 1 shares. Rivernorth Capital Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. Staley Cap Advisers holds 0.01% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. 361,466 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Limited Com. Hl Limited Liability Corp accumulated 60,606 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And Co Incorporated stated it has 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc has 5,142 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

