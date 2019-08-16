ManTech International (MANT) to pay $0.27 on Sep 27, 2019; Nwi Management LP Decreased T (TMUS) Position By $2.07 Million

Nwi Management Lp decreased T (TMUS) stake by 3.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwi Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as T (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Nwi Management Lp holds 810,000 shares with $55.97 million value, down from 840,000 last quarter. T now has $66.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $77.27. About 2.21 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Could a Sprint/T-Mobile deal win regulatory approval?; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Negative Outlook Reflects Execution Risk in the Integration of TMUS and Sprint; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile US Consent Solicitations Are Related to Merger Agreement With Sprint; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1Q Total Net Adds 1.43M; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile and Sprint Combination Is Expected to Create Significant Scale, Asset and Synergy Benefits; 30/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to a $26 billion merger Current T-Mobile CEO John Legere will lead the combined company, which will be called T-Mobile; 07/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at Conference May 14; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint near merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation. It has a 30.73 P/E ratio. The firm also provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network activities and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing and migration, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, infrastructure as a service, and data collection and analytics; and designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ManTech International Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.89% less from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg National Trust Financial Bank owns 15,498 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs Company reported 0% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Wedge Capital L L P Nc has invested 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Northern Tru Corporation reported 743,362 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech owns 6,472 shares. Argyle Cap has 0.59% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 28,600 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Bessemer Group has invested 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Moody Financial Bank Trust Division invested 0% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 15,747 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 9,900 shares. Captrust Advsrs accumulated 220 shares. United Serv Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 8,936 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 5,032 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering ManTech (NASDAQ:MANT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ManTech has $65 highest and $6500 lowest target. $65’s average target is -3.20% below currents $67.15 stock price. ManTech had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 27.

Among 4 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. T-Mobile US has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $84.60’s average target is 9.49% above currents $77.27 stock price. T-Mobile US had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, March 22. HSBC maintained the shares of TMUS in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Strong Buy” rating. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 18.75 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.