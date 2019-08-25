ManTech International (MANT) to pay $0.27 on Sep 27, 2019; BRF S.A. (BRFS) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

ManTech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) is expected to pay $0.27 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:MANT) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.27 dividend. ManTech International Corp’s current price of $67.99 translates into 0.40% yield. ManTech International Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $67.99. About 71,410 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 19.08% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 02/05/2018 – MANTECH 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 20/04/2018 – DJ ManTech International Corporation C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANT); 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 Net $80.1M-Net $83.3M; 14/03/2018 – Top Four Trending Manufacturing Technologies | Infiniti Research; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 22/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB ON CELL & GENE THERAPY SAYS ALSO TAKING STEPS TO INVESTIGATE APPLICATION OF ADVANCED MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES LIKE CONTINUOUS MANUFACTURING; 14/03/2018 ManTech Earns CMMI® Maturity Level 4 for Development; 17/05/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP MANT.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Among 2 analysts covering Brasil Foods (NYSE:BRFS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brasil Foods has $800 highest and $7 lowest target. $7.50's average target is -19.44% below currents $9.31 stock price.

The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 2.91M shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 05/03/2018 – BRF CALLS SHAREHOLDER MEETING ON APRIL 26; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SHAREHOLDER FURLAN SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO REGAIN LEADERSHIP POSITION AND RESUME GROWTH, NEW BOARD NEEDS TO FUNCTION AS ‘TEAM’; 18/04/2018 – PREVI SUPPORTS PROPOSAL TO HAVE PETROBRAS CEO AS BRF CHAIRMAN; 16/03/2018 – BRF: BRAZIL HALTS POULTRY CERTIFICATION ON CO.’S EXPORTS TO EU; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SAYS SHAREHOLDERS WILL VOTE ON PRE-DEFINED LIST OF CANDIDATES TO THE BOARD- STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Ag Online: BRF Chairman Diniz invites Petrobras CEO Parente to replace him; 19/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by BRF S.A; 11/05/2018 – BRF 1Q LOSS TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL124.3M; 11/04/2018 – Proposed BRF chairman refuses role on alternate list, deepening rift; 17/04/2018 – BRF BOARD MEMBER LUIZ FERNANDO FURLAN SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL

BRF S.A. focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork in Brazil, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company has market cap of $7.70 billion. The firm also processes, produces and sells fresh meat, processed foods, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables and soybean by-products. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product portfolio comprise whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, and animal feed.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ManTech International Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.89% less from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Vanguard Group Inc has 3.19 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 3,701 are held by Cibc Asset. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% or 23,509 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Envestnet Asset Management owns 26,352 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 2,100 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 149,125 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Quantbot Technologies Lp reported 0.07% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). 50,326 are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Llc. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 4.13M shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc has 0% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 52,327 shares.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.65 billion. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation. It has a 31.12 P/E ratio. The firm also provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network activities and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing and migration, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, infrastructure as a service, and data collection and analytics; and designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems.