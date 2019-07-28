Mantech International (MANT) Shareholder Mutual Of America Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $2.79 Million as Stock Value Rose; Bank Amer (BAC) Holding Has Raised by Rbf Capital Llc

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mantech International Corp (MANT) by 7792.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 51,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,327 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mantech International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $68.29. About 65,424 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 18.89% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 14/03/2018 – Top Four Trending Manufacturing Technologies l lnfiniti Research; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 02/05/2018 – ManTech: Backlog of Business at End of 1Q Was $7.1 Billion, Funded Backlog Was $1.2 Billion; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 16/03/2018 – ManTech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP MANT.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – ManTech Opens New North Charleston Logistics Facility Supporting U.S. Army’s MRAP Program; 11/04/2018 – ManTech: Marine Corps Contract for Engineering, Maintenance of Tactical Vehicles; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 38.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 316,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28M, up from 817,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 06/04/2018 – U.S.-Sino trade war boost fund flows to “Treasury Island” – BAML; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey shows; 15/05/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicts several gaming-related companies will benefit from legalized sports betting; 15/05/2018 – CN RAIL CFO GHISLAIN HOULE SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Charge-Offs $911M; 05/03/2018 – Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said in a note to clients Friday that fund managers may be piling into these names as interest rates rise; 18/04/2018 – BAML names new head of EMEA business; 30/05/2018 – Korea Times: ‘BofA Merrill Lynch warning’ issued by Kosdaq; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 13/04/2018 – Investors brush aside Russia concerns to pile into risk assets – BAML

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “Financial Sector ETFs Under the Spotlight with Big Bank Earnings This Week – ETF Trends” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Week on Wall Street: Big Banks Celebrate, Nike Misses, Constellation Pops – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BofA reduces net interest income guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect When Bank of America Reports Wednesday – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Co holds 1.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 221,534 shares. Clal Enterprises Hldg Ltd reported 1.02M shares. M Holdg invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Texas-based Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hl Service reported 309,123 shares. Woodstock owns 159,145 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 7.27M shares stake. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 202,902 shares stake. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 0.15% or 200,763 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 65,118 shares. Premier Asset Management Lc stated it has 2.51% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Oz Mngmt LP has 11.79 million shares. Barometer Mngmt Incorporated invested in 14,800 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Investec Asset Limited reported 12.88M shares. First National Bank Sioux Falls reported 1.48% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ManTech Wins $45 million Award for Agile Development of Sensors in U.S. Navy’s PMA-231 Hawkeye Aircraft – GlobeNewswire” on October 15, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ManTech Launches Cyber Innovation Center to Serve U.S. Department of Defense Cyber Mission – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ManTech Wins $128 Million Award to Provide Program Management and Engineering Support for Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ManTech Selects John J. Boyle as Senior Vice President, Chief Growth Officer, Mission Solutions and Services Group – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Army Selects ManTech to Develop Next Phase of Cloud-Based Persistent Cyber Training Environment Prototype – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MANT shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.89% less from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 1,691 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 41,008 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 298,298 were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 756 shares. 50,326 are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Com. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com reported 0% stake. Pinebridge Investments Lp stated it has 34,531 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Services Gp Incorporated accumulated 15,701 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 225,342 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Moreover, Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has 0% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). 255,401 were reported by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Parkside Fincl Bank holds 47 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT).

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX) by 33,971 shares to 6,125 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Texaco Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 10,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,730 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).