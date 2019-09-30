ManTech International (MANT) Reaches $71.46 High on Sep, 30; Shorts at Kingsway Financial Services (de (KFS) Lowered By 40.48%

The stock of ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) reached all time high today, Sep, 30 and still has $77.18 target or 8.00% above today’s $71.46 share price. This indicates more upside for the $3.83B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $77.18 PT is reached, the company will be worth $306.48 million more. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $71.46. About 36,332 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 19.08% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 02/05/2018 – ManTech: Backlog of Business at End of 1Q Was $7.1 Billion, Funded Backlog Was $1.2 Billion; 02/05/2018 – MANTECH SEES FY EPS $2.00 TO $2.08, EST. $2.02; 17/05/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP MANT.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 29/05/2018 – HANZA LAUNCHES ADDITIONAL MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES IN SWEDEN; 16/03/2018 – ManTech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 11/04/2018 – Navy Awards ManTech $82 Million Contract for C4l Integration in U.S. Marine Corps Combat Vehicles; 22/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB ON CELL & GENE THERAPY SAYS ALSO TAKING STEPS TO INVESTIGATE APPLICATION OF ADVANCED MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES LIKE CONTINUOUS MANUFACTURING; 14/03/2018 ManTech Earns CMMI® Maturity Level 4 for Development; 07/05/2018 – Canon Virginia, Inc. Demonstrates Advanced Manufacturing Technologies at NPE

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (de (NYSE:KFS) had a decrease of 40.48% in short interest. KFS’s SI was 17,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 40.48% from 29,400 shares previously. With 29,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Kingsway Financial Services Inc (de (NYSE:KFS)’s short sellers to cover KFS’s short positions. The SI to Kingsway Financial Services Inc (de’s float is 0.12%. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 20,493 shares traded or 23.79% up from the average. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) has declined 10.97% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KFS News: 10/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KINGSWAY ANNOUNCES LETTER OF INTENT TO SELL NON-STANDARD AUTO BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Ltd; 14/05/2018 – KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 24/05/2018 – STILWELL ACTIVIST FUND LP SAYS VOTED TO OPPOSE RE-ELECTION OF LARRY G. SWETS JR AS DIRECTOR AT KINGSWAY FINANCIAL’S UPCOMING ANNUAL MEET; 10/05/2018 – Kingsway Announces Letter of Intent to Sell Non-Standard Auto Business; 11/05/2018 – KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – SUNWAH INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCED DECONSOLIDATION OF ITS INTEREST IN ITS PRINCIPAL INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY, SUNWAH KINGSWAY CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED; 14/05/2018 – Kingsway Financial 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 24/05/2018 – Stilwell Value LLC Votes to Oppose the Re-Election of Larry G. Swets, Jr. as a Director of Kingsway Financial Services Inc; 14/05/2018 – KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $45.7 MLN VS $46.7 MLN

More notable recent Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kingsway Financial finds more changes for 2018 annual filing – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kingsway Announces Voluntary Delisting of Common Shares and Series B Warrants from the Toronto Stock Exchange – PRNewswire” published on December 05, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Kingsway Announces Warranty Company Acquisition – PRNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Research Report Identifies Solid Biosciences, Zion Oil & Gas, Banner, Senestech, Kingsway Financial Services, and Marathon Patent Group with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Mendota Insurance Co. and Mendakota Insurance Co.. moving from Minnesota to Nashville – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 19 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $34,338 activity. Shares for $2,082 were bought by Fitzgerald John Taylor Maloney on Monday, July 15. 640 shares were bought by Hickey William August Jr, worth $1,500 on Friday, June 28.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $47.50 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. It currently has negative earnings. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 2.90, from 3.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 3 investors sold Kingsway Financial Services Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 779,206 shares or 60.09% less from 1.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 3,109 shares. Blackrock accumulated 16,537 shares. Creative Planning has 23,324 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 250 shares. Vanguard stated it has 16,540 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 955 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 63,255 were reported by Lsv Asset. Zeke Capital Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 38,500 shares. Css Ltd Liability Com Il holds 50,697 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp has 267,838 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Assocs Incorporated accumulated 200,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P has invested 0% in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS). Raymond James Advisors accumulated 0% or 10,400 shares.

Analysts await ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MANT’s profit will be $32.17 million for 29.78 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by ManTech International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.83 billion. It offers cyber security solutions and services. It has a 32.7 P/E ratio. The firm also designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems across defense, intelligence, and federal civilian customers; and provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for specific applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network activities and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, and infrastructure as a service.