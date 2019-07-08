Mantech International (MANT) Holder Mutual Of America Capital Management Upped Stake by $2.79 Million; Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Holder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 504,720 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mantech International Corp (MANT) by 7792.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 51,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,327 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mantech International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $65.65. About 56,165 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 18.89% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 07/05/2018 – Canon Virginia, Inc. Demonstrates Advanced Manufacturing Technologies at NPE; 02/05/2018 – ManTech: Backlog of Business at End of 1Q Was $7.1 Billion, Funded Backlog Was $1.2 Billion; 22/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB ON CELL & GENE THERAPY SAYS ALSO TAKING STEPS TO INVESTIGATE APPLICATION OF ADVANCED MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES LIKE CONTINUOUS MANUFACTURING; 11/04/2018 – Navy Awards ManTech $82 Million Contract for C4I Integration in U.S. Marine Corps Combat Vehicles; 29/05/2018 – HANZA LAUNCHES ADDITIONAL MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES IN SWEDEN; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 02/05/2018 – MANTECH 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 02/05/2018 – MANTECH SEES FY EPS $2.00 TO $2.08, EST. $2.02; 23/04/2018 – Canon Virginia, Inc. to Showcase Company’s Advanced Manufacturing Technologies

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27M for 12.32 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 15,377 shares. Nomura Hldgs stated it has 0.14% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co, Florida-based fund reported 29,362 shares. Legal General Plc holds 118,845 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 5,100 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 134,384 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Trexquant Invest Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 14,945 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 231,229 were accumulated by Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 33,526 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 42,800 shares. Pinebridge Lp holds 64,505 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 70,658 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 190,954 shares in its portfolio.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX) by 33,971 shares to 6,125 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 20,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,355 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MANT shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.89% less from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 7,100 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 109,683 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp holds 27,885 shares. Us Retail Bank De owns 26,396 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated accumulated 585,460 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 2,100 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 10,280 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 95,744 shares stake. Moreover, Pinebridge Invests LP has 0.04% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 34,531 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Hillsdale Invest Management stated it has 0.16% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 11,557 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtnrs Management owns 4,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1,061 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Parkside Commercial Bank Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 47 shares.