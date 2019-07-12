ManTech International (MANT) EPS Estimated At $0.56; STOREBRAND F ORDINARY SHARES (SREDF) Shorts Raised By 11.09%

STOREBRAND F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SREDF) had an increase of 11.09% in short interest. SREDF’s SI was 115,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.09% from 103,700 shares previously. It closed at $7.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) to report $0.56 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 12.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. MANT’s profit would be $22.33 million giving it 29.46 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, ManTech International Corporation’s analysts see 5.66% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $66. About 26,130 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 18.89% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 29/05/2018 – Financial Industry Rehearses Defenses Against Ransomware Within ManTech’s Advanced Cyber Range Environment; 11/04/2018 – Navy Awards ManTech $82 Million Contract for C4I Integration in U.S. Marine Corps Combat Vehicles; 02/05/2018 – MANTECH SEES FY EPS $2.00 TO $2.08, EST. $2.02; 29/05/2018 – HANZA LAUNCHES ADDITIONAL MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES IN SWEDEN; 29/05/2018 – Financial Industry Rehearses Defenses Against Ransomware Within ManTech’s Advanced Cyber Range Environment; 11/04/2018 – Navy Awards ManTech $82 Million Contract for C4l Integration in U.S. Marine Corps Combat Vehicles; 23/04/2018 – Canon Virginia, Inc. to Showcase Company’s Advanced Manufacturing Technologies; 30/05/2018 – ManTech Opens New North Charleston Logistics Facility Supporting U.S. Army’s MRAP Program; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ManTech International Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.89% less from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis owns 16,238 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv owns 24,133 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 442,023 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt reported 4,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 149,125 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 8,936 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 8,800 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 0.01% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 298,298 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp has 15,701 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.17M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Lp. 44,633 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Contravisory Inv invested 0.05% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Chevy Chase holds 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) or 17,525 shares.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.63 billion. It offers cyber security solutions and services. It has a 31.7 P/E ratio. The firm also designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems across defense, intelligence, and federal civilian customers; and provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for specific applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network activities and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, and infrastructure as a service.

Among 2 analysts covering ManTech (NASDAQ:MANT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ManTech had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27.

